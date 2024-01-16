UKTV Play grows viewers by 56% during 2023

BBC Studios-owned commercial broadcaster UKTV has reported record growth in 2023 across its channels and streaming platform, UKTV Play.

During last year, UKTV Play’s direct-to-consumer views increased by 56% year-on-year, with “monetisable views” growing by 48%.

The new UKTV Play app launched in 2023 across Google TV, Apple iOS, Android, Amazon Fire and Freeview which witnessed year-on-year growth, most notably Amazon Fire which was up 71%.

Overall, UKTV’s SOCI (Share of Commercial Impacts) reached 8.81% which according to the company was the highest ever for the network. The broadcaster also grew share rose by 5% to 4.92%.

Channels — Drama, W, Yesterday, Alibi, Gold and Eden also all saw share growth in 2023. Alibi recorded a 16% share growth in 2023, with drama series Annika attracting an audience of 1.29 million. Yesterday had an 8% share growth and Drama’s share growth was up by 3% year-on-year.

UKTV Play branded FAST channels rolled out on Samsung TV, Amazon Freevee and Pluto TV last year, including UKTV Play Heroes, UKTV Play Laughs, UKTV Play Full Throttle and UKTV Play Uncovered. The pubcaster said it plans to launch FAST channels directly on UKTV Play in the coming year.

UKTV’s CEO, Marcus Arthur, said, “Views, active users and views per active user have all been up year-on-year across every month in 2023, with titles such as Signora Volpe, Bangers & Cash: Restoring Classics, Sister Boniface Mysteries and Annika helping to drive growth. Six out of our seven linear channels have enjoyed share growth and UKTV Originals continue to go from strength to strength, with 10 out of the top 20 shows on the network being originations.”

He added, “2024 will be another tough year for commercial broadcasters with the advertising recession continuing to bite, but I’m confident that UKTV will remain on its growth trajectory and I’m looking forward to uniting UKTV’s free TV and digital portfolio under new masterbrand U. Launching in the summer, UKTV Play will transition to U and our free-to-air linear channels will become U&Dave, U&DRAMA, U&W and U&YESTERDAY, better enabling us to leverage the brands within UKTV’s real estate as we make ourselves fit for a digital future.”