UKTV channels and streaming service to rebrand under new banner U

BBC Studios-owned UKTV is to rename its free-to-air channels and its free streaming service under a new ‘masterbrand’.

The move is lined up for summer 2024 and will see streamer UKTV Play transition to U and UKTV’s family of free-to-air channels will become U&Dave, U&DRAMA, U&YESTERDAY and U&W.

UKTV’s pay channels Alibi, Gold and Eden will transition to U&alibi, U&GOLD, U&eden at a later date.

Penny Brough, UKTV’s chief marketing officer, said: “U makes it easy for people to connect the dots between the streaming service and our family of TV channels – all while keeping hold of each channel’s unique personality and fame. This is now a family that’s fit for a digital future. It’s simple, but still full of personality because it’s all about U.”

The U streaming service will become home to thousands of hours of free content from a raft of genres, including dramas such as Annika, Holby City and Madam Secretary, comedis like Red Dwarf, entertainment series such as Big Zuu’s Big Eats and factual entertainment programming ranging from Masterchef Australia to Katie Piper: Jailhouse Mums.