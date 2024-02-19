Sky Sports draws record audience for 2024 Super Bowl, averaging at 514k viewers

Sky Sport’s coverage of the 2024 NFL Super Bowl event last week averaged at 514,000 viewers, becoming the most watched Super Bowl on the UK pay TV operator.

The NFL finale which saw Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers marked a 49% increase on last year’s average audience of 344,000 on Sky Sports.

On top of this, The match was the most watched NFL game on Sky, surpassing the Buffalo Bills’ matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals during last year’s NFL playoffs, which averaged 415,000 viewers.

The game also peaked at 761,000 which is the highest recorded peak on Sky and a 35% rise from the previous high of 563,000 during the Bills’ clash with the Bengals.

Other findings showed female viewers were up by 92% compared to the year prior, there was also an 18,000 uplift in viewing on Sky’s streamer NOW from 2023 and NFL content across all Sky Sports social platforms attracted a total of 12.2 million views.

The American football game also attracted an estimated 123.7 million viewers in the US, according to average audience estimates from Nielsen.