Super Bowl 2024 attracts largest audience yet, with 123.7m viewers

The NFL’s Super Bowl LVIII 2024 event which got underway on Sunday February 11 attracted an estimated 123.7 million viewers, according to average audience estimates from Nielsen.

The American football game which saw the Kansas City Chiefs win victory over San Francisco 49ers averaged at 120.3 million viewers on Paramount-owned US cable network, CBS. Nielsen said the number makes it the largest audience for a single-network telecast to date.

CBS also said the 2024 edition as the most streamed Super Bowl ever on sister streaming platform, Paramount+.

Univision’s Spanish-language broadcast of the NFL final gained an additional 2.3 million viewers. Whilst 1.2 million watched the kid-friendly broadcast on Paramount’s Nickelodeon and Nick-at-Nite.

The Super Bowl LVIII broadcast ran for nearly four hours on CBS, Univision, Nickelodeon and Nick-at-Nite. Audience estimates are also inclusive of digital (DTVR) and Out-Of-Home (OOH) viewing, and viewing via MVPD/vMVPDs, Paramount+, and digital properties of CBS Sports, Univision and the NFL, including NFL+, said Nielsen.

The NFL also reported the game saw an increase of more than 7% compared to last year’s game which was as of recently the most-watched Super Bowl game ever. According to Nilsen’s data, the 2023 Super Bowl pulled an audience of over 115 million.

“We are excited to work with the NFL, CBS, Paramount+, Nickelodeon and Univision to capture the full breadth of audience engagement for this record breaking Super Bowl,” said Nielsen CEO Karthik Rao. “No matter how or where viewers watch the game–at home with family and friends, at a bar, or streaming–Nielsen has the advanced measurement capabilities to capture the audience for the biggest TV event of the year.”