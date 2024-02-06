Accedo and New Relic launch video solution for OTT performance and operational insights

Video solutions provider, Accedo, has teamed up with all-in-one observability platform, New Relic, to launch Accedo Insights, a video solution which delivers performance and operational insights through real-time monitoring and advanced analytics.

Accedo Insights is made for OTT video service providers to help monitor their tech stack and measures performance by examining key components of the provider’s infrastructure, end-user applications operations, and video performance, said the tech firm.

Leveraging New Relic all-in-one observability platform, the solution provides insights into key metrics such as host process monitoring, host resource monitoring, transaction and load times, and connection buffering ratio, to support technical and operational teams in identifying and troubleshooting any issues that might affect the service.

Users can also receive automated alerts about the service’s performance, as well as, have access to customer analytics dashboard, and 24/7 Accedo support team.

Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo, said: “Over the years, Accedo has offered customers support and data-led guidance on how to optimize and grow their video services. We are now bringing this accumulated expertise to the market, enabling customers to maintain high availability and performance, achieve operational efficiency, and deliver an exceptional user experience, regardless of which tech stack they have built for their video service.”

Chris McCarthy, industry solutions lead, GM M&E,, New Relic, added: “Customers expect a smooth viewing experience whether they’re logging in to watch a live event like the Super Bowl or a new movie. For today’s video service providers, success depends on the customer experience and having the right technology to power it. By combining the end-to-end video experience expertise of Accedo with the power of full-stack observability from New Relic, we’re able to offer video service providers streamlined access to the data and insights needed to help these providers and their teams optimize and improve their offering, so they can deliver the best video experiences for their viewers.”