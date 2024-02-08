Denmark’s Norlys integrates Media Distillery to enhance user experience

Denmark’s telecommunications provider, Norlys, has tapped AI outfit specialising in video UX optimisation, Media Distillery, for its EPG Correction Distillery technology to enhance user experience (UX) for its video service customers.

As part of the partnership, EPG Correction Distillery has been integrated across Norlys’ 50 most popular TV channels, and went live in Q3 2023. The company said the integration sees those selected Norlys TV service subscribers benfiting from from accurate EPG information, with the ability to select programming on catch-up and replay.

EPG Correction Distillery utilises Deep Content Understanding to automatically identify and label features, and insert time markers in audiovisual media, according to Media Distiller. This enables TV service providers to enhance the presentation of programmes and elevate the user’s viewing experience.

EPG Correction Distillery, part of Media Distillery’s Time Marker Suite, also uses AI to automatically analyse broadcasts across multiple channels, in real-time, and makes adjustments so as to ensure alignment with TV guide information.

“Providing our customers with the very best user experience is our top priority,” said Jacob Vestergaard, director of TV at Norlys. “With the deployment of EPG Correction Distillery, we’re enhancing our streaming app Norlys Play, and we are certain that our customers will acknowledge this great improvement of data,” he added.

Norlys is Denmark’s largest integrated energy and telecommunications group, according to the company.

Media Distillery’s technology has been previously deployed by Vodafone, Altice, Liberty Global, Telenet, NOS and VTR Chile.