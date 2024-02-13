Denmark’s Norlys names new fibre chief

Danish service provider and energy company Norlys has named Carsten Bryder Thejls as the new head of its fibre division.

Thejls will be tasked with securing a higher penetration rate for Norlys’s fibre offering. The network currently reaches 875,000 homes across the country.

Thejls is currently managing director of Norlys-owned electricity company N1. He previously worked in senior roles with Global Connect, TT-Netværket, TDC and Telenor. He will replace Torben Poulsen, who is to be the new mobile director at Norlys, when the purchase of Telia Danmark is completed – something expected by the end of the first quarter at the latest.

“In the coming years, we must create a more sustainable and future-proof fiber business. With solid industry knowledge, broad management experience and strong technical competences, Carsten Bryder Thejls is the right person to accelerate that development,” said Jesper Vinter Barslund, Group Director for Infrastructure at Norlys and Chairman of the Board for Norlys’ fibre business.

“In 2023, Norlys’ fiber business reached a great milestone with a connection percentage of over 50%, and we must continue that development by getting even more people to opt for fibre. At the same time, we must develop the fibre network with new products, services and processes, so that we can meet the customers’ desire for stable and simple connected experiences, and here we will have a special focus on business customers,” said Thejls.