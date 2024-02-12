Sky Deutschland remains exclusive home to Premier League in Germany

Sky Deutschland holds onto its exclusive rights to the Premier League in Germany in a newly struck extended deal with the UEFA running through to the end of the 2027/28 season.

The renewed partnership also includes the non-exclusive broadcasting rights in Austria and Switzerland. The German arm of Comcast-owned Sky, will air coverage of the English football tournament in the region for the next four and a half years. Sky Deutschland will broadcast 380 Premier League matches per season in full length, including more than 250 live games in Germany.

The German pay TV operator secured rights to the league from previous rightsholder, DAZN in 2019. It also shows a total of over 800 live matches from the German professional football leagues Bundesliga, 2. Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal.

Barny Mills, CEO of Sky Deutschland said: “The Premier League is undoubtedly one of the top rights in international sport. With this exclusive extension, we have secured an important right that clearly underlines our leading position in sport. Sky is and will remain the home of sport. In combination with the Bundesliga, the DFB Cup and Formula 1 as well as the recently acquired rights to the MotoGP, the ATP Tour and the WTA, our customers can continue to look forward to a comprehensive, highly attractive sports programme with plenty of excitement and passion.”

Paul Molnar, chief media officer of the Premier League added: “The Premier League is delighted to extend our partnership with Sky Deutschland until the end of the 2027/28 season. Sky is an outstanding partner who pride themselves on delivering the best possible viewing experience for our fans.”