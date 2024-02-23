North America to lose 10 million pay TV subs by 2029

North America’s pay TV subscriber base will see a steady decline in the next six years, predicts research media outfit Digital TV Research, with pay TV subs in Canada and the US to fall by only 10 million by 2029.

According to the Digital TV Research’s findings, North America’s pay TV audience is expected to fall from 70 million in 2023 to 60 million by 2029. Currently the pay TV subscribers across Canada and the US stands at more than 65 million.

The latest report points out the overall pay TV decline across North America will lose momentum. Pay TV customers is set to drop from 111 million in 2015 by 2029.

Digital TV Research forecasts the US will lose 51% of its total, representing a loss of 49 million. While Canada will decline by 23% which equates to a loss of 3 million pay TV customers. North American pay TV penetration will drop from 85% in 2015 to 43% by 2029, revealed the research firm and the US will drop below 50% in 2024.

Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, said: “The number of pay TV subscribers across the region plummeted by 41 million between 2015 and 2023. Subscription declines will slow, with a fall of 10 million subscribers between 2023 and 2029.”