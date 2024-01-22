MENA’s pay TV revenues to fall by $1.6bn by 2029

Pay TV revenues across the MENA region is forecasted to fall by $1.6 billion between peak year 2016 and 2029, according to media research firm, Digital TV Research.

In Digital TV Research latest report, it expects Pay TV revenues for 20 MENA countries will drop by 43% from 2016’s recorded $3.8 billion, reaching $2.2 billion by 2029. The decline comes despite pay TV subscribers growing by 3 million over the same period to 18 million. This will see ARPUs (Average Revenue Per User) to drop.

A total of 13 out of the 20 countries will lose revenues between 2023 and 2029, with Turkey and Israel together to supply nearly half of the 2029 total.

Pay TV revenues for the 13 Arabic-speaking countries will decrease to $802 million by 2029; half of the $1,570 million recorded in 2016. Turkish revenues will reach $707 million in 2029; $203 million lower than 2016. Whilst, in Israel pay TV will drop from $1.14 billion to $376 million over the same period.

Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, said: “Legitimate pay TV penetration has always been low in most MENA countries, but the decline is accelerating as pay TV subscribers convert to OTT platforms.”