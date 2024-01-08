Africa’s pay TV subscribers to reach 55m by 2029

Pay TV subscribers in Africa will rise by 12 million which will reach 55 million by 2029, predicts Digital TV Research in its latest report.

According to the media market research firm, during 2023 to 2029 this will mean the addition of 7 million pay satellite TV subscribers and 5 million pay DTT homes in Africa. This sees satellite TV reaching 33 million and DTT 21 million by 2029, contributing to the continent’s pay TV total of 55 million.

Four countries will supply nearly half of the pay TV subscriber total by 2029 and eight countries will account for two-thirds of the total, forecasts Digital TV Research. Nigeria will provide 10 million subscribers, having overtaken South Africa in 2022.

Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, said: “Despite a recent slowdown in new subscriptions, Africa still has plenty of pay TV potential. Between 2023 and 2029, 27 million TV households to be added – taking the total 130 million.”