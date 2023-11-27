Global SVOD subscriptions to increase by 321m, reaching 1.79bn by 2029

Global SVOD subscriptions will rise to 1.79 billion by 2029, according to Digital TV Research’s latest report.

The media research outfit predicted global SVOD subscriptions will grow by 321 million between 2023 and 2029. The boost will see the US add 30 million subscriptions, followed by Brazil with 23 million and India putting in 27 million.

Digital TV Research’s data showed six US-based platforms will have 946 million SVOD subscribers by 2029, up from 751 million in 2023. Streaming leader Netflix will remain the largest single platform, adding 44 million subscribers between 2023 and 2029, climbing to 298 million. Amazon Prime Video follows behind, expected to reach 296 million subscribers in the next six years.

Disney+ is forecasted to hit 192 million subscribers by 2029, more than 100 million subscribers fewer than Netflix. The company points this to significantly less investment and take-up in the Asia Pacific region.

While, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and HBO Max, now known as Max will have a total of 187 million subscribers in six years time. The report also highlighted China as a key market, with it to earn 391 subscribers by 2029.

Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, said: “Platforms now measure their success through their profitability. This means that already-profitable Netflix will benefit more than its US-based competitors.”