Tivify launches new Premium plan with AMC Selekt

Spanish streamer Tivify has launched a Premium plan, expanding its offering to 22 premium channels, including AMC Selekt.

The new plan costs €9.99 per month, and also includes three LaLiga TV Hypermotion channels with all second division matches, for free until the end of the season.

Tivify said it is offering a two-for-one promotion and will add one month for free to all new subscribers to promote the service.

The incorporation of 14 AMC Selekt channels with an extensive catalogue of on-demand content is the anchor of the Premium tier. It includes AMC, Canal Hollywood, Sundance TV, Dark, XTRM, and Somos, covering movies and series; Canal Historia, Odisea, AMC Break, and AMC Crime, focused on documentaries and reality TV; and Canal Decasa, Canal Cocina, Enfamilia, and ¡Buenviaje!, focused on lifestyle.

AMC Selekt can also be purchased independently from any other plan for €3.99 per month.

Tivify Premium maintains its current movie and series offering with AXN, AXN Movies, Warner TV, TCM, Calle 13, and SYFY. The plan is completed by Mezzo and CNN International. Users can also access a selection of over 170 additional channels, including the main free-to-air channels and a raft of thematic channels.

Other Tivify Premium include seven-day catch-up, up to 350 hours of cloud recordings, TV restart, and the ability to link on up to five devices per account with two simultaneous playbacks. Tivify is available on Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV), mobile phones and tablets (Android and iOS), and PC and Mac computers.

Tivify has also added a new More Content section, a space where users will be able to access all available extra content to add to their plan. Users will be able to subscribe to new packages of channels or on-demand video catalogues and the service features a new My Space section where users can find the content they are subscribed to or is relevant to them.

In addition to AMC Selekt Tivify now offers Mezzo, OUTtv, El Gourmet, Historia y Actualidad, Planet Horror, One Toro, Portugal TV+, Maghreb TV+, and NHK World Premium content packages.