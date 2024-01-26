Fubo introduces AI-powered feature for live news programming

Sports streaming platform, FuboTV, has introduced AI-powered feature, Instant Headlines, that generates contextual news topics whilst they are reported live on air.

The beta feature, Instant Headlines, surfaces current programming topics and highlights them in no more than 10 words in the home page news carousel. The page constantly refreshes each channel tile in the carousel, updating the user on the current topic being discussed on that channel. From there, the user can click on the channel tile to watch the live segment.

Developed by Fubo to enhance users’ viewing experience, Instant Headline has been integrated with select 24 hour news channels, including national networks and, in certain markets, local stations.

It will be available to Fubo users on FireTV and Android TV, with the potential to be extended to other devices.

“Fubo continuously pushes the boundaries of innovation, delivering to consumers market defining product features optimized for live TV streaming,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, Fubo. “We were the first virtual MVPD to offer 4K streaming and multi viewing, which we launched years ahead of our peers. It’s Fubo’s premium user experience, coupled with our aggregated sports-first content offering, that provides meaningful differentiation in a crowded streaming landscape. We believe tech advancements will continue to demarcate Fubo from other live TV streaming services – appealing to both consumers and advertisers alike – and will contribute strongly to our profitability goals.”

Gandler added: “Today’s launch of our first-of-its-kind news feature is aimed to improve live content discovery on Fubo, in real time. Innovating around our news programming is a focus this year, particularly as we head into an election cycle.”