Prime Video’s ‘Reacher’ climbs to the top of Parrot Analytics chart in Germany

Amazon Prime Video’s action thriller series Reacher has taken the lead for Parrot’s top ten digital originals in Germany for the week running December 7-13.

Parrot Analytics analyses the demand for recent popular digital titles across international markets, based on the application of artificial intelligence to expressions of demand across social media, fan sites, peer-to-peer protocols and file-sharing platforms.

Parrot’s dataset compares the demand that exists for each series in this market, against the average TV show. A difference of 1x represents the market average and 10x means a series is 10 times more in demand than the average TV show in this market.

The second season of Reacher was well ahead of the other nine top digital originals in Germany, reaching 30.37 times the demand of an average show. The drama was also Amazon Prime Video’s only appearance on the chart.

Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian on Disney+was runner up with a score of 21.52 times the demand of an average show. Overall, The Walt Disney Company’s streaming service featured three times on the chart with the additions of Ahsoka (sixth) and Loki (eighth).

Max’s original series Our Flag Means Death available on RTL+ in Germany came in third, slightly ahead of Netflix’s sci-fi hit Stranger Things which landed fourth. Both streamers featured again on the chart with Netflix’s The Witcher earning 16.41x and Max’s Titans available on Netflix in Germany reaching 17.24x the demand of an average show.

Apple TV+ shows For All Mankind (19.32x) and Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters (16.02x) secured the streamer a double appearance on Parrot’s top ten digital originals in Germany.