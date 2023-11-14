Parrot Analytics: Disney+ and Prime Video dominates in Belgium, with Loki in top spot

Disney+ series Loki rises to the top of Parrot Analytics’ top ten digital originals in Belgium for the week ending November 11.

Parrot Analytics analyses the demand for recent popular digital titles across international markets, based on the application of artificial intelligence to expressions of demand across social media, fan sites, peer-to-peer protocols and file-sharing platforms.

Parrot’s dataset compares the demand that exists for each series in this market, against the average TV show. A difference of 1x represents the market average and 10x means a series is 10 times more in demand than the average TV show in this market.

The spin-off action drama from the Marvel franchise led the pack with a score of 23.43 times the demand of an average show. Loki was one of three titles from Disney+ on the chart, with Star Wars series Ahoska in fourth and The Mandalorian coming in last at tenth place.

The other streaming service to match Disney+ was Amazon Prime Video, also featuring three times on the chart. The latest edition of Prime Video’s animated series Invincible came in second, drawing 19.8 times the demand of an average show. Gen V followed closely behind in third, scoring 19.5 times the demand of an average show.

Max formerly HBO Max charted twice in eighth and nine with titles Our Flag Means Death and Titans respectively.

On this rare occasion, Netflix only made the single appearance with teen comedy-drama Sex Education. The series landed mid-pack on the chart with a score of times of 12.23 times the demand of an average show. Similarly, Apple TV+ only featured once with title Foundation in seventh.