Parrot Analytics: ‘Ahsoka’ stays strong in Ireland

Disney+ series Ahsoka goes strong for another week, taking the lead on Parrot Analytics’ latest originals in-demand chart for the week ending October 14.

Parrot Analytics analyses the demand for recent popular digital titles across international markets, based on the application of artificial intelligence to expressions of demand across social media, fan sites, peer-to-peer protocols and file-sharing platforms.

Parrot’s dataset compares the demand that exists for each series in this market, against the average TV show. A difference of 1x represents the market average and 10x means a series is 10 times more in demand than the average TV show in this market

The Star Wars spin-off that debuted on Disney+ in August took top spot, attracting 20.99 times the demand of an average show. Whilst, streaming of the Marvel superhero action series Loki saw a revival landing in third. This was followed behind with the Hulu comedy-crime drama Only Murders In The Building available via The Walt Disney Company-owned streaming service in Ireland.

Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video outperformed streaming veteran Netflix, with the pair each featuring three times on the chart.

Superhero series Gen V granted Amazon Prime Video second spot, garnering 19.3 times the demand of an average show. It also climbed up to sixth place with fantasy show The Wheel Of Time and The Boys coming in last.

Netflix secured a double appearance with animated children series Bebefinn (seventh) and teen-comedy drama Sex Education (eighth).

Apple TV+ only featured once on the top ten list, with Ted Lasso scoring 9.44 time times the demand of an average show. In addition, the Max original drama Our Flag Means Death that airs on Sky and its streaming brand NOW, made an appearance on the chart in fifth spot with a score of 13.69 times the demand of an average show.