Top Gear FAST channel lands on Samsung TV Plus in Benelux region

BBC Studios’ Top Gear FAST channel has landed on Samsung TV Plus in Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

The launch marks BBC Studios’ debut in the FAST channel market within the Benelux region.

The entertainment and automotive journalism format follows the hosts as they explore and drive various cars across the world, while competing in a range of car-related challenges. The FAST channel in Benelux will showcase episodes from seasons 14 to 22 on Samsung TV Plus.

In the EMEA region, BBC Studios has partnered with Samsung to make its FAST channel brands available on the FAST operator, such as Doctor Who channel in Spain, Italy, France, and Germany, BBC Drama in Spain, Italy, and France, and BBC Food, BBC Travel, and BBC History in Germany.

Kasia Jablonska, Head of VOD for EMEA at BBC Studios, said, “I’m excited to see Top Gear’s global motoring legacy finding new life in Benelux to satisfy the needs of our motoring fandom locally. Having a partner like Samsung in developing our FAST proposition ensures that our exquisite BBC content reaches new audiences and is delivered through a top-level viewing experience, which has always been our highest priority”.

Jennifer Batty, Samsung TV Plus’s European Head of Content Acquisition, said “We’re very excited to be the exclusive FAST home of Top Gear in the Benelux region. Top Gear is an iconic series, with countless classic episodes, and the launch of these channels further demonstrates our commitment to bringing premium entertainment content to our users across Europe for free”.

The Top Gear FAST Benelux channel will be offered in Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands with original English audio and Dutch subtitles.