Parrot Analytics: ‘Loki’ climbs to the top in France

Disney+ spin-off series Loki from the Marvel franchise has topped Parrot Analytics’ originals in-demand chart for the week ending October 28 in France.

Parrot Analytics analyses the demand for recent popular digital titles across international markets, based on the application of artificial intelligence to expressions of demand across social media, fan sites, peer-to-peer protocols and file-sharing platforms.

Parrot’s dataset compares the demand that exists for each series in this market, against the average TV show. A difference of 1x represents the market average and 10x means a series is 10 times more in demand than the average TV show in this market.

Parrot’s list of the most in-demand content in France for the week commencing October 22, was a close race among the top three digital originals. Loki climbed to the top with 27.37 times the demand of an average show. Max original series Our Flag Means Death though the streamer is not yet available in France followed closely behind with a score 25.29 tomes the demand of an average show. While Amazon Prime Video Video secured third spot for its new superhero series Gen V which drew 24.87 times the demand of an average show.

Amazon Prime Video, Disney and Netflix were the leading streamers in the region for the week ending October 28, each securing three appearances across the chart.

However, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ received less attention from viewers in France during the week, with both streamers missing from the chart.