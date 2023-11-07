Marlink deploys Eutelsat Group LEO connectivity to Ponant

Smark Network and digital solution provider Marlink has partnered with LEO internet operator Eutelsat Group to provide digital connectivity solutions to Ponant within its smart hybrid network.

Ponant will deploy the Eutelsat OneWeb service on its polar exploration ship Le Commandant Charcot which provides guests and crew with high throughput and low latency internet access across the vessel’s itinerary.

Marlink has deployed a complete hybrid network solution onboard Ponant’s Le Commandant Charcot, combining GEO VSAT, LEO services and 4G/5G cellular services.

Based on a Service Level Agreement (SLA) model, Ponant has service levels defined by Committed Information Rate (CIR) and Maximum Information Rate (MIR). According to the company, a fully encrypted network uses a layered service approach to ensure privacy while multiple service profiles can segregate crew and operational traffic on the same terminal.

Eutelsat and OneWeb recently combined their services under the merger Eutelsat Group.

The satellite operator said LEO constellation is complete and fully operational down to 25 degrees latitude, with 634 satellites now in orbit. Eutelsat is rolling out its ground station infrastructure which aims to enable global maritime services, it is selling connectivity services to the maritime industry, via its specialist maritime distribution partners including Marlink.

Carole Plessy, VP Europe and Maritime, Eutelsat OneWeb said: “This is a new generation of broadband services for maritime, powered by LEO satellites to create a truly global connectivity platform to bring fibre to the high seas. Eutelsat OneWeb and Marlink service will support PONANT in its ongoing digitalisation, both on and offshore and PONANT’s guests with a high-quality internet experience to match its refined experience.”

Tore Morten Olsen, President, Maritime, Marlink. “The Eutelsat OneWeb’s LEO constellation provides a new level of user experience onboard ship, unlocking new applications as well as supporting safer, more efficient sailing.”