Paramount+ app launches on Xbox across international markets

Paramount+ app has launched on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S across a number of international markets.

In partnership with Microsoft the Paramount+ app will be available on Xbox consoles in Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Latin America (including Brazil), Switzerland and the UK.

Paramount+ film and TV titles will be available to Xbox users including Fellow Travellers, The Curse, Halo and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Content from Paramount’s library also houses CBS TV shows CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and NCIS, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants and Comedy Central’s South Park.

Angela Heckman, senior vice president of international streaming distribution and business development at Paramount, said: “Our goal is to make Paramount+’s popular content, characters and franchises available to an expanded audience. This partnership with Microsoft is another testament of our commitment to scale innovative global partnerships to maximize reach.”