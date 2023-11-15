M7 Deutschland supplying NetCologne with full-featured IPTV service

M7 Deutschland, the German provider of TV services for cable and IP networks, has begun supplying the regional network operator NetCologne, which has a reach of around two million households, with full IPTV licence rights.

M7 Deutschland said it had put together the most comprehensive IPTV offering currently available on the market for NetCologne. further expanding the pair’s long-standing partnership.

In addition to classic cable television, where NetCologne already works with M7, the Cologne-based service provider will receive an IPTV license rights package which also includes premium channels and international broadcasters as well as an extensive non-linear rights, alongside linear free-to-view TV rights.

NetCologne will also receive marketing support from M7 for its IPTV offering.

“We are pleased that we are expanding our long-standing, successful collaboration with NetCologne to the IPTV arena, thereby enabling viewers to enjoy modern, flexible TV on all devices with a variety of attractive TV channels and additional interactive functions. The agreement also covers future TV solutions that NetCologne is already securing for its customers with foresight,” said Marco Hellberg, Managing Director of Eviso Germany GmbH, M7, business partner in Germany.

“Our goal is to continue to offer NetCologne’s TV customers a great television experience in the future and I am very pleased that we are taking our portfolio to the next level with the expansion of the partnership,” said Volker Kähler, head of product and infrastructure management at NetCologne.