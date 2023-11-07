ITV, Synamedia and Pixellot among this year’s VideoTech Innovation Awards winners

ITV, Synamedia and Pixellot were among the winners of this year’s VideoTech Innovation Awards, held at Church House in Westminster on Tuesday evening.

The first award of the evening Advanced TV Innovation of The Year went to Netgem for Immersive Entertainment with Cloud Gaming on TV.

The AI and Machine Learning Innovation of the Year was awarded to MediaDistillery for Ad Break Distillery.

The Next-Gen Advertising Award was won by ThinkAnalytics for ThinkAdvertising.

The Streaming Service Innovation of the Year Award was won by Pixellot for Pixellot and the IBBA.

The Revenue Security Award went to Viaccess-Orca for Viaccess-Orca Anti-Piracy Center.

The Content Distribution Innovation of the Year Award went to Synamedia for Quortex Link.

FAST Innovation of the Year Award was won by Pixellot for Pixellot and SuperSports Taking Africa by Storm! Pixellot’s second win of the night.

The UX and Content Discovery Award went to ThinkAnalytics for Think360. This was ThinkAnalytics’ second win of the night.

The Advanced TV Service of the Year Award went to ITV for ITVX.

The Streaming Platform Technology of the Year Award was won by IMAX for Stream Smart.

The Super Aggregator Award went to MiradaTV for Deep Super-aggregation Framework: izzi use case.

The Sports Streaming Innovation of the Year Award was won by Synamedia for In-Stadium Experience – Synamedia’s second win of the evening.

The first of this year’s individual awards, the Video Technologist of the Year award, went to Fredrik Andersson, Senior Vice President of Products, at Accedo.

Finally, this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award winner was Chief Business Officer of Zee5 Global, Archana Anand.