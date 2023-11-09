The CW Network secures exclusive rights to WWE NXT

US commercial broadcaster The CW Network has won the rights to exclusively broadcast WWE NXT through to 2029.

The five-year agreement beginning October 2024 will see the WWE league of rising wrestlers air on The CW Network. The broadcaster will showcase 52 live WTVWE NXT weekly events throughout the season.

The wrestling competition joins The CW Network’s growing roster of live sports including ACC football, ACC basketball, LIV Golf and NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Dennis Miller, president, The CW Network said, “WWE NXT is a perfect fit for The CW thanks to its dynamic young talent featuring the hottest rising stars in the sport and exhilarating, unpredictable weekly events. The passion and engagement of WWE’s fanbase is unmatched, and we are eager to grow that audience as WWE NXT’s new home on broadcast television.”

“The CW has made impressive moves over the past year with its live sports programming schedule,” said Nick Khan, WWE president. “It’s a truly exciting opportunity to expand NXT’s audience by bringing the show to broadcast television for the first time in NXT’s history.”

Launched by WWE chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE NXT has aired weekly since 2012 and features young talent in sports entertainment. Nearly 90% of the participants in last year’s WrestleMania were developed under the NXT banner. WWE said NXT is popular with younger audiences, ranking number one in cable primetime on Tuesday nights last quarter among adults 18-49 and 18-34, with NXT’s average viewership up 30% among adults 18-49, year to date,