Canal+ returns to Netherlands with new SVOD streamer

The Canal+ brand is returning to the Netherlands with the launch of a new streaming service before the end of this year.

The new SVOD offering, to be launched in partnership with VodafoneZiggo, will offer a range of Canal+ originals and international productions alongside exclusive titles from Viaplay, Fremantle, Dutch CORE, Lionsgate and Lumière.

Canal+ said the common denominator for the offering would be quality with a European focus. Series available at launch will include Canal+ original The Brigade and the new season of Norwegian drama Furia – the latter from Viaplay, which offers its own streaming service in the Dutch market. Canal+ took a 12% stake in the struggling Nordic media group in July.

Other shows to debut include new action series Negotiator.

The streamer will be available via the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store, as well as the Ziggo cable network. Subscriptions are available for €4.99 a month following a seven-day free trial. Users can watch on two devices simultaneously.

On Ziggo, the service will be available via the Next Mediabox and Next Mini decoders.

Canal+ already offers a pay TV service in the Dutch market via its acquisition of M7 Group and the latter’s Canal Digitaal service, and new and existing users of the Canal Digitaal TV app will have access to the content on the streamer via their existing app.

“With our ambition to grow internationally, the Netherlands is a logical next step to strengthen our position as a European content provider. With a distinctive offering, ane years of expertise in the market with Canal Digitaal, our TV app that combines sports, TV, films and series and the mature streaming market of the Netherlands, we look forward to launching here in the near term. I am proud to have Ziggo as a launch partner right from the start. This makes Canal+ directly accessible to a large part of the Dutch consumer market,” said Hans Troelstra, CEO of M7/Canal+ Group.

Country Manager Alco de Jong said: “In addition to the great films and series that we offer in the Canal+ app, we also have the opportunity to create our own productions through the massive content network of Canal+ Group, in which we are active. We will also offer Dutch consumers a new channel, Canal+ Action, which is programmed linearly as a 24-hour service. Action should be perceived as a feeling, not as a genre. Consumers can expect attractive series and films from genres such as crime, sports, drama and thrillers. With the Canal+ platform we will offer an exciting and unique alternative to the major American providers”

Robin Kroes, director, consumer market, VodafoneZiggo, said: “With this collaboration we have a great, qualitative addition to our streaming offering. This way our customers have access to their favourite content in one place and provide the best entertainment experience.”