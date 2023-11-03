DAZN scores A1 Padel coverage in Spain

DAZN Spain has scored the rights to padel tournament A1 Padel, with the leading sports streaming service to show the remaining circuit matches of the 2023 season.

A1 Padel becomes the first 20×10 competition to be broadcast on the DAZN platform. The rising sport, padel is described as a “mixture of tennis with walls and squash in the sun”.

Padel is played mainly in a doubles format on an enclosed court, surrounded by walls of glass and metallic mash about a third of the size of a tennis court. The rules are similar to tennis, although players serve underhand and the walls are used as part of the game with the ball allowed to bounce off them like with squash. The sport is currently most popular in Spain, Sweden, Portugal, United Kingdom, Argentina and Mexico, according to A1 Padel,

The racquet competition joins DAZN’s wide catalogue of racket sports currently airing on the service, such as the WTA circuit, the Australian Open and Roland Garros through the Eurosport channels.

DAZN will broadcast the last three tournaments of the 2023 season, the Puebla Open in Mexico that is taking place this week, the Grand Master A1 and the Final Master will air from December 13-17.

A1 Padel said, “In this way, the best padel can be seen in Latin America on Star+ and ESPN, in Spain on DAZN and for the rest of the world on the official A1 Padel channel on YouTube.”