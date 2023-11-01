DAZN attracts over 400,000 views during UEFA Champions League match in Portugal

Global streaming platform DAZN has revealed the sports channel grew by 8% compared to last year in the third math of the UEFA Champions League in Portugal, attracting more than 400,000 views.

The Antwerp and FC Porto match broadcasted in Portugal via DAZN on October 25 was the most watched sports channel and saw a 5% share, reports DAZN.

The match between SC Braga and Real Madrid was also aired exclusively on DAZN channels in the region, reaching more than 180,000 viewers, according to the sports provider.

DAZN revealed in the case of the game between SL Benfica and Real Sociedad, more than 205,000 people watched live on ELEVEN2, with the game broadcasted in simulcast.

Throughout the broadcast days of the Matchday 3 matches of the UEFA Champions League group stage, Eleven on DAZN was the most watched sports channel on Prime Time (from 8pm to midnight) in Portugal. On October 25, it was the most watched sports channel on All Day.

DAZN said the results “reinforces its position as the Portuguese sports channel of choice on the nights of the “millionaire race”.

The 125 UEFA Champions League games are exclusively shown on DAZN.