BBC Studios unveils VOD hub on Magio TV and Magenta TV

BBC Studios has launched a broadcaster-branded VOD space within Slovak Telekom and T-Mobile Czech’s SVOD service, Magio TV and Magenta TV to deliver curated content from BBC Earth and BBC First.

With 600 hours of programming, BBC Studios said the service becomes the largest VOD offering of BBC Studios content in the CEE region outside of Poland, where BBC Player is available via Canal+ Online and Play Now. The deal marks the debut of the BBC First brand in the Slovak and Czech markets.

In addition to the existing linear channel BBC Earth, Slovak Telekom and T-Mobile Czech subscribers will have access to a selection of factual content within the Magio TV and Magenta TV catalogue. Among its roster of factual shows are Life Below Zero, Where the Wild Man Are and Attenborough’s Wonder of Song.

BBC First content is now available to viewers including drama series Ghosts, Guilt, The Pursuit Of Love, Sanditon, Shakespeare & Hathaway, Time and The North Water.

Magio TV and Magenta TV can be accessed through the mobile app, Smart TV, and set top box in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Zbigniew Pruski, commercial director for CEE at BBC Studios said: “Building our on demand offer in cooperation with our affiliate partners is key to our strategy in the CEE region. While we keep building a strong linear channel business here we are also keen to address the growing appetite for our digital proposition. I’m glad Magio TV and MAGENTA TV subscribers who already have access to BBC Earth linear channel will now get a chance to see some of their favourite factual programming whenever they desire but also enjoy our top talent and award winning drama titles”.

Marcel Satanek, Slovak Telekom said: “We want to win the hearts of our customers and positively surprise them with the news. At the same time, we want to have the best content in our portfolio. Therefore, we decided to focus on what our viewers want, which is quality and the best content. BBC Studios is our long-term partner and together we bring access to top notch British drama and documentaries without commercials directly from Magio TV. “