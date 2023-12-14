Squid Game: The Challenge leads Parrot Analytics’ top 10 digital originals in UK

Netflix’s game show Squid Game: The Challenge has made its way to the top of Parrot Analytics top 10 digital originals in the UK for the week running December 3-9.

Parrot Analytics analyses the demand for recent popular digital titles across international markets, based on the application of artificial intelligence to expressions of demand across social media, fan sites, peer-to-peer protocols and file-sharing platforms.

Parrot’s dataset compares the demand that exists for each series in this market, against the average TV show. A difference of 1x represents the market average and 10x means a series is 10 times more in demand than the average TV show in this market.

The reality show based on the Netflix Korean hit drama Squid Game, scored 33.38 times the demand of an average show in the UK. It beats Amazon Prime Video by a small fraction, which attracted 31.77 times the demand of an average show for adult animation series Invincible.

The two streamers went toe to toe with another, with both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video both featuring three times on Parrot Analytics’ top 10 list.

Netflix’s other appearances for top 10 digital originals in the UK included the royal family drama series The Crown (third) and fantasy series Stranger Things (eighth). Whilst Amazon Prime Video earned points for satirical superhero series The Boys (27.83) and fantasy comedy-drama Good Omens (25.55).

Apple TV+ also outperformed Disney+, with the streamer’s UK crime drama Slow Horses coming in fifth and fantasy series Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters in tenth. While the latter, Disney+ neared the bottom with Marvel series Loki gaining 25.24 times the demand of an average show.

Max also had the single appearance with the US-based period comedy-drama Our Flag Means Death which is available on BBC iPlayer in the UK.