SVODs subs to reach 26m in MENA by 2029, with Netflix to fall behind Shahid VIP

SVOD subscriptions will rise by 12 million to 26 million across 13 countries in the MENA region by 2029, predicts Digital TV Research.

In the market research firm’s latest report it forecasted SVOD subscribers across markets in North Africa and the Middle East will rise from the 14 million recorded in 2023.

Shahid VIP will overtake streaming leader Netflix, with its subscriber base to rise from 3 million to nearly 6 million by 2029. Netflix which had 3.8 million subscribers at end-2023 is expected to reach 5.6 million subscribers by 2029.

StarzPlay is predicted to have subscriber base of 5 million in the next five years, whilst Amazon and Disney+ will have 3.2 million. OSN will climb up to 1.5 million subscribers and Apple TV+ to only rise to 500,000, according to Digital TV Research’s findings

Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, said: “As some of the US-based platforms lower their global rollout and local content commitments, the Arabic players will thrive.”