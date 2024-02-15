BBC iPlayer to live stream Netball Super League

UK public-service-broadcaster, BBC, has struck the free-to-air streaming rights to Netball Super League (NSL).

In a two-year deal with England Netball, one match a week from the regular season will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport website and app.

The 2024 season gets underway on February 17, with coverage on the BBC starting the following weekend on February 24.

The deals comes following, last year’s Netball World Cup in which the pubcaster delivered extensive coverage on.

Philip Bernie, interim director BBC Sport said: “Our live netball coverage has become increasingly popular with audiences, and now they can follow the excitement of weekly NSL matches—free, live, and on demand—all season long. Following the success of the 2023 Netball World Cup final, which had an audience of 1.3m on the BBC, fans can now enjoy more live coverage as we keep delivering all the action of the game to a bigger audience.”

NSL managing director Claire Nelson said: “This is a hugely important milestone that enables us to showcase our sport to a bigger audience than ever before and is an incredible opportunity for the League, our clubs and our players to satisfy the appetite that we know is there.”