TNT Sports secures rights to HSBC SVNS rugby

BT and Warner Bros. Discovery-owned UK sports broadcaster TNT Sports has bolstered its rugby portfolio by securing live rights to screen the HSBC SVNS, rugby sevens’ biggest annual competition worldwide, in the UK and Ireland in a two-year deal that lasts until the end of the 2025 season.

With three rounds of the 2023-24 series completed, the first broadcast of the revamped series on TNT Sports and discovery+, the exclusive streaming distributor of TNT Sports, will feature the HSBC SVNS in Vancouver in western Canada on the weekend of February 23-25.

The 2023-24 HSBC SVNS is the first time both men’s and women’s tournaments have parity across the season. Fans watching on TNT Sports and discovery+ in the UK and Ireland will have access to content from every round including post-match and in-game interviews with players and coaches.

Trojan Paillot, senior vice president, sports rights acquisitions and syndication, Warner Bros. Discovery Europe, said: “In a historic year for the sport, we’re pleased to further expand our huge and varied premium rugby offer for fans in the UK and Ireland.

“With men’s and women’s HSBC SVNS now available alongside Gallagher Premiership Rugby, Investec Champions Cup, EPCR Challenge Cup and Premiership Women’s Rugby, as well as all the rugby from Olympic Games Paris 2024 this summer, there is something on offer for every rugby fan on Warner Bros. Discovery Sports platforms.”

World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin said: “We are excited to team-up with TNT Sports to showcase the vibrant HSBC SVNS in UK and Ireland all the way to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and beyond. The revamped HSBC SVNS has already captured hearts and minds since the beginning of the season and we are delighted to bring its iconic destinations, fantastic action on the pitch and immersive music and food experiences off it on the TNT Sports channels. This partnership will help broaden the reach and appeal of rugby sevens in a hugely exciting time for the sport.”