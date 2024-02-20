Vodafone España has struck a deal with sports streamer DAZN that will see it make all of DAZN’s packages available to its TV subscribers from tomorrow.

Vodafone said that the agreement would strengthen its TV offering with content that its customers wanted and underscored its commitment to offer the broadest content offering of the highest quality in the Spanish market.

DAZN has already struck deals to distribute its services with other Spanish operators.

Vodafone España is offering access to DAZN’s three packages, without any long-term contract commitment to its convergent and mobile-only TV services. Subscribers do not need to take any additional packages of TV services to have access to the sports streamer’s offerings.

DAZN Total will be available to Vodafone España customers for €29.99, giving them access five matches per match day of LaLiga EA Sports, or 175 matches in total, along with highlights of LaLiga Hypermotion and other events.

DAZN Esencial is available for €19.99. this package includes a range of motorsports, football, tennis, boxing and mixed martial arts, including competitions such as MotoGP, Formula 1, English Premier League football and women’s football offering DAZN Victoria.

DAZN Victoria itself is available separately for €9.99, offering coverage of Liga F, the UEFA Women’s Champions league, the FA Women’s Super League, the Adobe Women’s FA Cup, the Google Pixel Frauen Bundesliga, the French D1 Arkema league, Italy’s Serie A Femminile, the US National Women’s Soccer League and the Saudi Women’s Premier League.

DAZN is available via the Vodafone TY 4K and 4K Pro boxes, the DAZN app on smartphones and tablets, the web, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and compatible smart TVs.

“The inclusion of DAZN strengthens our TV proposition by including the sports content our customers want most and consolidates our promise of quality entertainment,” said Jesús Rodríguez, director of Vodafone TV.

“This agreement provides access to the DAZN application to all Vodafone customers in Spain, reinforcing our vision of establishing ourselves as the reference destination for sports fans at a global level. From today even more people can discover the universe of sports entertainment that DAZN offers and enjoy an innovative and integrated experience, where they can interact with other fans, and play or buy merchandise while enjoying the best of sports programming,” said Bosco Aranguren, CEO of DAZN España.