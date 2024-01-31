Vodafone España to add OneToro TV to line-up

Vodafone España is to add premium subscription channel OneToro TV to its programming line-up in February.

The bullfighting and all-things-bull-related channel will be available to Vodafone TV subscribers from February 8 on an à la carte basis for €14.99 a month. The operator is running a promotional offer whereby bullfighting fans who sign up before February 29 will be able to access it at no cost for one moth.

OneToro TV provides cove rage of the major bullfighting and bull-themed events from Europe and the Americas, along with documentaries, reports, interviews and debate programmes.

Over the course of the year, OneToro TV will cover 117 events, featuring stars such as Enrique Ponce and including Grand Slam events such as the Fallas en Valencia, Feria de Abril and San Miguel in Sevilla, San Isidro and Feria de Otoño in Madrid, San Fermín in Pamplona, and the Feria de Bilbao.

Viewers will also be able to see the Feria de Santander completely, as well as the Béziers event in France, the Feria de Salamanca and the Feria de Tarazona de Aragón.

Over the course of the year, the channel will cover 18 bullfights including the Alfarero de Oro in Villaseca de la Sagra.