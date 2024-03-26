Papercup dubs World Poker Tour episodes for LATAM viewers

AI dubbing company, Papercup, has been tapped by World Poker Tour (WPT) to translate 184 of the franchise’s 44-minute-long episodes into Brazilian Portuguese.

Papercup will deploy its AI-powered tools to dub 140 hours of content, providing Brazilian viewers quick access to WPT’s latest shows and tournaments in their native language on OTT platform and its dedicated FAST channel.

The tech company uses a combination of machine-learning tools and expert human translators to deliver maximal linguistic and tonal accuracy. Its AI voices are built using data from real voice actors preserving the expressivity of human speech.

Prior to the partnership, WPT relied on using traditional dubbing services for its large catalogue of content, dealing with challenges surrounding timely content delivery and adaptation, according to Papercup. The AI outfit said the deal sees WPT lead times, which could run up to six months, have now halved.

Marc M. Dion, director of distribution & ad sales of World Poker Tour said: “The quality of Papercup dubbing has been second to none. A big part of that is down to their AI voices and expert translators who go through every sentence to make sure the moment is truly captured in the new AI dubs. The major streaming platforms have very stringent criteria when it comes to dubbed content and if it’s going to connect with our shared viewers. When they gave us the thumbs up, we knew we were ready to move forward with Papercup.”

Jesse Shemen, CEO of Papercup, said: “The world of sports and entertainment has so much to gain from the adoption of AI tools like ours. Localising quality content with the care and attention it deserves, at speed is an absolute priority for WPT in order to engage their international fan base – our scalable solution means this work is finally possible.”

Papercup’s AI technology is utilised by brands like Fremantle, Bloomberg, Sky News, Fuse Media, Insider, and The Jamie Oliver Group.