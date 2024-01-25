Dubformer develops technology to enhance AI-powered song dubbing

AI dubbing startup, Dubformer, has developed new technology to translate emotions and intonations in songs via AI-powered song dubbing.

Dubformer said the new technology makes it the first time that AI-powered song dubbing has accomplished a human-like quality in capturing the “nuanced essence of musical expression”.

The tech outfit leveraged in-house proprietary technology, including Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), Text-to-Speech (TTS), Voice Biometrics, and more. Its most recent example of the new technology is the localising of House of the Rising Sun, by UK rock band The Animals, in five languages.

Anton Dvorkovich, CEO of Dubformer, said: “Until now, no one has truly mastered the art of translating songs with such precision and emotional depth. Our approach combines cutting-edge AI algorithms with human expertise to achieve a level of quality that surpasses industry standards.”

“Dubformer’s AI tech is a game-changing blend of culture and AI, remixing song dubbing across cultural and linguistic divides,” added Micah Berkley, AI implementation specialist, solutions architect, and educator. “Their AI-powered solution enables music to transcend traditional barriers, resonating with diverse demographics. This tech is shaping a future where AI expands the global reach of artistic expression. Dubformer stands at the forefront of this transformation, where this will become big business across many diverse verticals.”

The Amsterdam-based company specialises in delivering broadcast-level quality dubbing and voice-over services to the media industry. It supports over 70 languages and more than 1000 voices.