Projective Technology and LucidLink team up to elevate cloud-based workflows

Tech firms, Projective Technology and LucidLink, have entered into an agreement to enhance cloud-based post-production collaboration workflows.

Projective’s post-production collaboration platform, Strawberry, will be integrated with LucidLink’s remote connectivity solution, enabling users to run their projects in a cloud-first context.

According to Projective, Strawberry provides the intelligence around project management, permissions and sharing, with comprehensive asset and project-based search capabilities that allow users to locate their content quickly across any location. Strawberry will make it quick and easy for users to search the entire LucidLink’s high-performance cloud file system, Filespaces, said the companies.

The post-production collaboration platform capabilities such as the review and approval framework, Avid-style bin locking and workflow extensions for Adobe Creative Cloud are now extended to remote users through LucidLink’s remote connectivity features.

The companies said the integration will also deliver secure, authenticated downloads from, or uploads to LucidLink Filespaces can be accomplished via common web browsers.

Scott Miller, global partners and alliances director at LucidLink said.: “The integration enables multiple users to easily manage their projects at scale through Strawberry’s content management tools, from anywhere, at the same time, and with the flexibility, security, and performance that LucidLink delivers”.

“For years everyone’s been trying to run post-production in the cloud. There’s been limited success moving some of the workflows, but latency for true editorial needs remained an issue.” said Derek Barrilleaux, COO at Projective Technology. “LucidLink made real-time collaboration and remote editing possible, but to run post-production at scale in the cloud you need a framework that brings structure and efficiency to your editing projects. This is what makes the combination of Strawberry with LucidLink so compelling. Strawberry’s project-based, intuitive workflows, together with LucidLink’s support for remote connectivity, breaks down collaboration barriers and eliminates creative silos”