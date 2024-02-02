NetRange launches TikTok app on Smart TVs

Access-owned white label smart TV and OTT platform provider, NetRange, is launching the TikTok app on its Smart TVs globally.

The partnership with the youth-oriented social media platform, will see the TikTok app be available via the NetRange Smart TV Portal. According to NetRange, its Smart TV access provides TikTok users with a seamless transition between mobile and television viewing, providing a more immersive TikTok experience.

“With an installed base of around a billion Smart TVs globally, and with particularly fast growth in EMEA and APAC, Smart TV is booming. Television will continue to develop, not just as a device for watching broadcasts, but as a portal for the enjoyment of all future content experiences on a large screen,” said Michi Uemetsu, CTO of ACCESS. “This addition gives users an opportunity to seamlessly access TikTok content on their Smart TVs. Now, they can enjoy their favorite videos across various categories, including Comedy, Gaming, DIY, Food, Sports, and much more, all from the comfort of their living rooms.”

NetRange’s Smart TV Portals and App Stores presents a pathway for content creators, TV manufacturers, media companies, and entertainment distributors to leverage consumers of connected and Smart TV users.