RTL Group’s BCE name Frédéric Fiévez COO

RTL Group’s Luxembourg-based technical service provider, Broadcasting Centre Europe (BCE), has promoted Frédéric Fiévez to chief operating officer.

Fiévez was previously chief sales officer at the company for up to three years. In his new role, Fiévez will report directly to CEO, Christophe Goossens, and he will oversee operations at the company. He will also be tasked with integrating and assessing BCE’s resources.

Fiévez has been at the RTL Group since 2016. Upon joining BCE, Fiévez had provided consultancy for the ARTE project —European public service channel and later expanded BCE’s operations beyond RTL Group, focusing on the Middle East and African markets, said the company.

Commenting on Fiévez appointment, Christophe Goossens, CEO of BCE, said: “I am pleased that Frédéric has accepted his new mission as the Chief Operating Officer. Frédéric’s extensive expertise and profound knowledge of all BCE activities are a true benefit to ensure the continuity of our operations. Moreover, I am confident that his unwavering motivation to make BCE grow will ensure the development of our operational capabilities, aligning them seamlessly with our customers growth.”

Fievez added: “These first 12 years of experience were of constant enrichment, during which I learned invaluable lessons in leadership and operational excellence.”