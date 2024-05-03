Former WBD execs joins EMG / Gravity Media senior team

EMG / Gravity Media has recruited former Warner Bros. Discovery execs Charlie Cubbon and Jamie Hindhaugh to its senior leadership team.

Broadcast tech and production specialist EMG / Gravity Media has recruited former Warner Bros. Discovery execs Charlie Cubbon and Jamie Hindhaugh to its senior leadership team.

Cubbon who spent over two decades at WBD will serve as chief operating officer at EMG / Gravity Media.

During his tenure at the media and entertainment giant, Cubbon held a number of senior roles at the UK and Ireland business including VP – head of finance and supply chain, VP – head of commercial development and most recently VP – head of strategic planning and operations.

In his new role Cubbon will drive the company forward in the tech landscape, said EMG / Gravity Media.

Hindhaugh was also named regional CEO for the UK, USA, Australia, and Middle East at EMG / Gravity Media. He will be responsible for overseeing all operations, driving growth initiatives, and fostering relationships with clients, partners, and stakeholders across the UK, USA, Australia, and Middle East regions.

The exec is currently the VP of Content and Host Broadcast at WBD, where as the incoming Head of BT Sport he was responsible for supporting the successful transition and launch of TNT Sports in 2023. Prior to the joint venture, Hindhaugh led the multiplatform channels business at BT Sport, responsible for the editorial, content and operational strategy and delivery.

At the beginning of his career, he also did seven-year stint at UK broadcaster BBC.

EMG merged with Gravity Media to form an enlarged combined group in January. Shaun Gregory, the chief executive officer of EMG became the company’s global chief executive officer. Whilst, John Newton, founder, CEO and majority shareholder of Gravity Media, was named executive chairman of the new business.

Commenting on the appointments, Gregory said: “Charlie brings unparalleled experience and strategic vision to our leadership team, with a proven track record of building empowered working environments and driving high-performing teams. His dynamic leadership will be instrumental in propelling our global operations forward.”

“Similarly, Jamie’s extensive experience and strategic acumen make him the ideal candidate to lead our operations through an exciting phase of growth and development. Under his leadership, we are confident that our presence in these markets will continue to thrive, delivering exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders,” he added.

Cubbon said,“I am honoured to join EMG / Gravity Media at such a pivotal moment. The industry is undergoing rapid transformation, and I am eager to collaborate with the talented team to seize new opportunities and deliver exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders. I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to the growth and success of EMG / Gravity Media.”

Hindhaugh said, “I am honoured to be joining EMG / Gravity Media. This is an exciting time for the combined company as we embark on this new chapter following the merger. I am committed to driving success and fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and excellence within our UK, USA, Australia & Middle East operations.”