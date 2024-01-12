EMG and Gravity Media to combine businesses

Broadcast services and solutions provider EMG is to merge with media services outfit Gravity Media to form “one of the world’s largest and most significant broadcast technology and production” company.

The enlarged combined group will operate under a new name, delivering a range of media services to clients globally including broadcast, technology, production, and post-production solutions.

The business combined will have 30 offices across 12 countries, a total of 2,000 permanent employees, over a 100 outside broadcast trucks and flypacks and 40 studios.

Shaun Gregory, the current chief executive officer of EMG will lead the company as newly appointed global chief executive officer. Whilst, John Newton, founder, CEO and majority shareholder of Gravity Media, was named executive chairman of the new business.

Together they will join the main board of the new company, joining EMG’s majority shareholder PAI Partners, as well as the companies’ other existing shareholders Ackermans & Van Haaren, Watchers & Co, Banijay and TowerBrook Capital Partners.

Commenting on the merge, Newton said: “This is the right time to bring together EMG and Gravity Media to create a truly global production and media services business. This combination will allow us to play an increasingly important role for our customers and our people. Together, the group will offer new products, new services and enter new markets. I look forward to working with Shaun and the broader team to grow this exciting new business.”

Gregory added: “This is a pivotal day for the industry, as we bring together two powerhouses to create a truly global business. Both John and I believe this industry needs entities with significant global capability, that are prepared to invest. Our vision is to create a world-class business that sets new industry standards and can seamlessly enter and grow new markets.