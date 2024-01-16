ODMedia acquires content services outfit Pixagility

Digital media services outfit ODMedia has acquired French content services company Pixagility, which operates in France and Côte d’Ivoire.

ODMedia, which works with companies including Apple and Netflix, said the move underscored its commitment to become the prominent European and African leader in the digital video entertainment landscape. It said the acquisitions would see the integration of Pixagility’s local expertise and ODMedia’s global capabilities to provide services to clients in France, Africa, and elsewhere, targeting OTT streamers, TV channels, telecom operators and ISPs.

Both ODMedia and Pixagility will continue to operate independently, with Pixagility maintaining its headquarters in Boulogne, France. Philippe Monzein will continue as managing director of Pixagility and will report directly to William Linders, managing director of ODMedia.

In addition to offering a range of technical delivery services,

ODMedia acts as an aggregator for major platforms, providing digital rights management, monetization, target audience development, and cross-promotion. It also manages linear and non-linear channel playout for SVOD, AVOD, and TVOD. Last year, Dutch investor Capital A Investment Partners acquired a minority stake in the company.

“We are thrilled to welcome Pixagility into the ODMedia family. This acquisition strengthens our presence in France and Africa and accelerates our ability to deliver exceptional services to clients worldwide. It’s a synergy of strengths that will drive innovation and elevate our service standards,” said Sjef Pijnenburg, CEO of ODMedia.

“Joining forces with ODMedia is a testament to the shared vision and values of both companies, and we look forward to delivering enhanced value to our clients through this exciting partnership,” said Philippe Monzein, managing director of Pixagility.