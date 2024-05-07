Leading racing series Formula 1 has announced tech solutions provider Globant as its technology partner until 2026.

Globant will transform the the motorsport franchise’s digital experiences for both F1 teams and fans. As part of a multi-year partnership, it will enhance the content delivery system used on the pit wall, a real-time streaming solution that provides F1 and key stakeholders with unique multi-channel media, said the company.

In addition, F1 said it will use Globant to better connect fans digitally and help create once-in-a-lifetime moments for fans attending Grands Prix, both on and off track.

Martin Migoya, Co-Founder and CEO of Globant, said: “We are proud to start working with Formula 1®, the world’s most technologically advanced sport, by accompanying them in their digital transformation process and fan experience offering. Globant builds technology that dares to delight and we couldn’t think of a better fit than Formula 1®, the top competition that dares athletes to compete at the highest level and delight millions of fans around the world.”

Wanda Weigert, chief brand officer at Globant, added: “We make technology boost passion and elevate user and fans’ experiences. After our joint work with FIFA, Major League Rugby, and Los Angeles Clippers in the US, among other top organizations, this new partnership with Formula 1® allows us to globally keep on showing companies what we can do for their customers and how much value we can drive into their businesses.”

Jonny Haworth, director of commercial partnerships at Formula 1, said: “This exciting partnership with Globant will help F1 further elevate the at track digital experience for both fans and teams. F1 has always been at the forefront of innovation and this partnership will allow us to use the latest technology to give fans the once-in-a-life time experience they deserve.”

Pete Samara, director of strategic technical ventures at Formula 1, said: “In a sport with innovation at its heart, this new partnership will support F1 in its drive to transform key IT systems to better service our passionate fanbase and dedicated stakeholders. Together we will use Globant’s technical excellence and our combined commitment to pushing boundaries to move F1’s at event digital experience into a new age.”