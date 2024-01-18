ANGA COM surpasses 400 exhibitors for 2024 event

ANGA COM, the leading European exhibition and conference for broadband, television and online, has surpassed the threshold of signing up 400 exhibitors from 35 countries four months ahead of its start.

The event will be held in Cologne from May 14 to 16 May bringing together network operators, vendors and content providers.

Key topics in 2024 include: fiber optics, media distribution, connectivity and the potential of artificial intelligence in these three areas.

New features at this year’s ANGA COM include a strategy stream with expanded partnerships with international associations and a focus on the Europe-wide FTTH roll-out and media along with sessions on financing and investors.

The event’s technology programme will meanwhile be completely revised and streamlined.

On Thursday, May 16, attendance at ANGA COM, including the entire conference programme, will be completely free of charge. On this day, the focus will be on the topics in-house networks, open access, civil engineering and municipalities, which are particularly important for the fibre roll-out.

Following the successful premiere in 2023, there will once again be an innovation stage in the exhibition hall focusing on distribution, streaming, OTT and connectivity.

The ticketing system newly introduced in 2023 will be expanded; it includes a new networking feature for LinkedIn and offers a discounted ticket for young attendees.

Speakers at this year’s ANGA COM meanwhile include Katharina Frömsdorf, Chief Platforms and Growth Officer, Seven.OneEntertainment Group and CEO Joyn, Marcel de Groot, COO Consumer Business, Vodafone Deutschland, Inga Leschek, Programme Managing Director RTL, RTL+, RTL Deutschland, Markus Oswald, CEO, Tele Columbus, Philippe Rogge, CEO, Vodafone Deutschland, Christoph Schneider, Country Director, Prime Video DE/AT and Managing Director, Amazon Digital Germany and Elke Walthelm, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director, Sky Deutschland, among many others.