Simon Thornberry joins Friend MTS as COO

Video content security and anti-piracy provider, Friend MTS, has appointed Simon Thornberry as chief operating officer (COO).

Thornberry will oversee the development of existing sports and VOD markets, as well as other content ownership and creation markets, tasked with delivering “repeatable, scalable customer experiences, primarily through the increased use of automation,” said the tech firm.

Friend MTS supports content owners, broadcasters and operators by helping them combat piracy and reducing the impact of illicit content distribution.

The chief joins Friend MTS from SaaS data management company, Convertr, where he served in the same role. Prior to Converter, he spent 13 years at Mimecast where he was responsible for operations as the SaaS cyber security provider transitioned from start-up through IPO.

Thornberry’s appointment comes following investment into the company by private equity firm NorthEdge. Friend MTS also opened a new office in Singapore in September 2023, as part of its expansion in the APAC region.

Commenting on his hire, Thornberry said, “The theft and illegal redistribution of premium content continues to threaten the revenues of broadcasters and streaming services and, for many, pirates are often their most formidable competitors. Friend MTS has an enviable track record in delivering robust solutions that are proven to tackle this challenge. Building on its commanding leadership position in anti-piracy, including protecting more than $50 billion of content rights, Friend MTS is poised for even greater growth. I believe that with efficient scaling of operations, customers will see benefits including more innovation and enhanced services, for example using our advanced data analytics for deeper insights into pirate networks leading to increased revenue.”

Shane McCarthy, CEO, Friend MTS, added, “Our future growth will build on our solid reputation and unparalleled success protecting live and VOD content for content creators of all sizes. Simon will drive a relentless customer focus, with increased automation, advanced data insights, and the continued use of AI across our portfolio. Simon has experienced first-hand many of the challenges faced by high-growth tech businesses and their customers and will be instrumental in driving organisational excellence.”