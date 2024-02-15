InterDigital and Broadpeak team up for V3C development

Mobile, video and AI technology research and development outfit InterDigital and CDN and video streaming technology specialist Broadpeak have teamed up t develop content delivery networks capable of streaming MPEG Visual Volumetric Video-based Coding (V3C) immersive content at scale.

V3C is an MPEG standard for cloud-based encoding that is designed to enable video data to be translated to a highly rendered 3D image, enabling viewers to watch content immersivel;y from multiple angles as lifelike holograms.

MPEG V3C standard defines the general mechanism for coding and streaming volumetric content. Unlike traditional video, volumetric video is comprised of a sequence of frames, where each frame is a 3D representation of a real-world object or scene capture from a moment in time.

Volumetric content requires significant bandwidth, and the compression codecs within the MPEG V3C standard play an important role in achieving sustainable and viable data rates for the industry, according to Broadpeak and InterDigital.

The wide-scale distribution of volumetric content to broad audiences also depends, say the pair, on efficient and V3C-compliant distribution networks, and this is a key area of focus for the collaboration.

InterDigital will contribute the V3C end-to-end implementation platform built jointly with its partner Philips, and Broadpeak will contribute on packaging and content delivery network (CDN) technologies.

InterDigital and Broadpeak will showcase the latest results of their collaboration on immersive content distribution at scale at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona later this month.

“As we innovate and push the boundaries of distributing immersive content and experiences, it is our collaboration and joint research with partners like Broadpeak that further amplify our research impact. Together, our technology contributions foster crisper outcomes and enhanced efficiency when processing volumetric content to deliver the increasingly immersive experiences we all demand,” said Rajesh Pankaj, EVP, and chief technology officer, InterDigital.

“Video service providers seek to offer new experiences to their customers to differentiate in their market, increase their ARPU and lower their churn. Volumetric content streaming is one of the most attractive immersive use cases, but it is a challenge to deliver these bandwidth-intensive formats at scale. Thanks to our collaboration with InterDigital, we will further enhance our Origin-Packager and CDN to stream standardized V3C volumetric content to wide audiences,” said Guillaume Bichot, head of exploration at Broadpeak.