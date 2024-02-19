New version of Indonesia’s Vision+ debuts, powered by Mirada

Indonesia-based multinational conglomerate MNC Group has launched the planned updated version of its streaming service Vision+, using technology from Mirada.

Vision+ has tapped Mirada’s Iris platform to deliver a revamped personalised video streaming experience to over 40 million monthly active users.

Mirada said the core objectives of the project, details of which were announced last September, were to increase viewer satisfaction while concurrently maximising platform profitability, providing a stable, scalable, and reliable streaming experience, even during high-demand periods.

Vision+, the largest OTT platform in Indonesia, now features personalised user interfaces, content recommendations, and advertising to boost user loyalty and engagement.

Mirada’s technology uses tools including LogIQ for analytics, Segmenter for user segmentation, and the UX Evolver for UI customisation. Additionally, the integration of PromoLab, a promotional and advertising hub, enables MNC to deliver targeted advertisements and promotions.

Vision+ provides a content library including more than 20,000 hours of video-on-demand, over 110 premium local and international channels, exclusive original productions by Vision Pictures, and more than 75 games and e-book features. Vision+ also grants access to a range of international premium channels and exclusive national free-to-air TV content.

This partnership foregrounds Mirada’s footprint in the Asia-Pacific region following the launch of Skytel’s video service in Mongolia. It also establishes MNC as Mirada’s largest telecommunications customer in Southeast Asia and, according to Mirada, gives Vision+ the potential for global expansion.

José Luis Vázquez, CEO of Mirada, said: “We are thrilled to be part of this journey with MNC’s Vision+. Our technology is designed to empower video providers to deliver exceptional experiences to their audiences, and we are excited to see Vision+ take advantage of our capabilities to reach new heights. We are committed to continue redefining the digital streaming landscape, providing innovative solutions that empower video service providers worldwide.”

Clarissa Tanoesoedibjo, CEO of Vision+, said: “With Mirada’s expertise, we have transformed Vision+ into a robust platform that truly caters to our viewers’ needs in the span of 4 months. Our service’s improved capabilities will allow us to enhance user engagement, satisfaction, and, ultimately loyalty, with considerable impact on our revenues and operational capacity”.