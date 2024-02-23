BBC UKTV channel attracts 12.9m viewers in Africa

Multi-genre channel, BBC UKTV, has attracted a record of over 12.9 million viewers in Africa, reveals BBC Studios.

Launched on MultiChoice’s pay TV platform DStv in 2022, BBC Studios said viewers have grown by 135% and the channel share has increased by 99%.

BBC UKTV was catered to the viewing habits of families in South Africa, with programming available such as Come Dine With Me South Africa, Eastenders, Casualty, Total Wipeout: Freddie & Paddy Takeover, The Mallorca Files, Call the Midwife and Life Below Zero.

Among the most viewed shows are Secrets of the Supercars, Come Dine With Me, Bake-Off Crème de la Crème, Musketeers and The Great South African Bake-Off.

Pierre Cloete, the commercial director at BBC Studios in Africa said “BBC UKTV has seen incredible growth over the past year, I am so proud that over 12.9 million people have watched our shows. We crafted the channel to match the viewing habits of families in Africa and give more people access to our high-quality shows. With a variety of genres available for all age groups to enjoy, it’s amazing to see how many families are tuning in. We have committed to the future of BBC UKTV and can’t wait for DStv audiences to explore even more of BBC Studios’ award-winning catalogue.”

BBC Studios recently expanded its partnership with MultiChoice, with the launch BBC UKTV on DStv’s compact package and BBC Lifestyle on DStv Family. BBC UKTV is also available on DStv Access and DStv Easy View.