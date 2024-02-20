South Africa-based pay TV operator MultiChoice has signed a multi-year distribution deal with The Walt Disney Company Africa to carry Disney’s portfolio of linear channels on the DStv platform until 2027.

The deal means that National Geographic, National Geographic Wild, Disney Channel, Disney Junior along with ESPN and ESPN2 will continue to be carried by DStv for the next four years.

National Geographic will continue to be available on DStv packages from Compact upwards, along with Disney Channel and ESPN.

Disney Junior, Nat Geo Wild and ESPN2 will be available via the DStv Access package and tiers above.

Disney operates a range of channels in English and Portuguese in Africa including family and kids services Disney Channel and Disney Junior, factual channels National Geographic and National Geographic Wild and sports channels ESPN and ESPN 2.

The two sports channels will provide access to competitions from the US National Basketball Association (NBA), National Football League (NFL), National Hockey League (NHL) and Major League Baseball (MLB) among others.

The latest deal comes two years after Disney struck a distribution deal with MultiChoice for the debut of its Disney+ streamer in Africa.

Christine Service, SVP and general manager of The Walt Disney Company Africa, said: “This distribution renewal ensures that we will be able to continue bringing our six 24-hour channels to audiences across the continent and marks another proud milestone in our long-term relationship with the MultiChoice Group. With a strong foundation of creativity, story-telling, exploration and multi-generational emotional connection, we are proud to continue offering DStv viewers the very latest from our high-quality, premium kids, factual and sports content.”

Nomsa Philiso, CEO, general entertainment, MultiChoice South Africa, said: “Championing our mission to enrich lives and elevate entertainment experiences, we’re thrilled to ensure our customers can savour their favourite shows and movies effortlessly, anytime, anywhere, thanks to our state-of-the-art platforms. Extending our Partnership with The Walt Disney Company and the incredible linear channels on DStv elevate our offering and amplifies the joy of entertainment!”