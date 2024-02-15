Disney names O’Connell to US news group and networks head role

Disney has promoted executive Debra OConnell to the new role of president, News Group and Networks, Disney Entertainment, reporting to Dana Walden, co-chairman, Disney Entertainment.

Kim Godwin, president, ABC News, and Chad Matthews, president, ABC Owned Television Stations will report to OConnell, which Disney said aligned the US number one news network with the number one station group in the country.

The newly formed News Group and Networks unit places a number of US businesses and operations in a single vertical under OConnell, which Disney said will better enable synergy and collaboration.

The role marks an expansion of duties for OConnell, a 27-year veteran of The Walt Disney Company who most recently served as president, networks and television business operations for DET.

“Debra is an excellent executive who has succeeded in a wide range of leadership roles around our company and knows very well the extraordinary power of ABC News and its world-class journalists. This new role gives her oversight across all our linear operations, where she will be able to optimize our iconic brands and shepherd them into the future. I look forward to having her lead these incredibly talented teams as we build on our success,” said Walden.

“I consider it a privilege to advocate for the best networks, the best news organization and the best stations in the world, and thank Dana for her leadership and trust. I’m excited to work with Kim, Chad and these exceptional teams on strategies to superserve our viewers for years to come,” said OConnell.